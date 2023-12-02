Indore: Woman Duped Of Rs 4.5L On Pretext Of Doubling Money

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was duped of Rs 4.5 lakh by an unidentified man through a WhatsApp group, police said on Saturday. The accused had first sent a link to add her to a group named The Wing Group and lured her with a promise of doubling her amount if she invested money in buying wine online for them. The crime branch has registered a case under section 420, 409 of the IPC against a person and started a search for him.

According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, the complainant named Priti, a resident of Sewa Sardar Nagar area has lodged a complaint that she had received a link from an unidentified person in May. She clicked the link and joined a Whatsapp group in which hundreds of members were already there. A person named Joy Sharma informed her that they buy wine online through this group. If someone buys the wine for us, we give double the amount to him/her.

The woman bought wine worth Rs 50,000 in a few days and the accused returned some money to her to gain her trust. She stated that she later spent Rs 4.5 lakh on buying wine for the accused but he did not return money to her. When she tried to make phone calls, he did not receive her calls. Later, she reached the crime branch office and lodged a complaint. After investigation, a case was registered by the crime branch on Friday and started an investigation into the case. The officials claimed that the accused and his gang members would be arrested soon.

Woman duped of Rs 3.68L on pretext of investment in Bitcoin

In another incident, a woman was duped of Rs 3.68 lakh by an unidentified person in the Vijay Nagar area. According to the police, Ayushi of the area has lodged a complaint that she had received a message on her WhatsApp a few days ago. The sender had mentioned her name as Prachi and she promised her to give a good return if she invested in Bitcoin. She also assured her to give a part time job and managed to receive Rs 3.68 lakh in some instalments from the complainant. After that, the complainant tried to contact her but in vain. The police have registered a case against the holder of a mobile number and started a search for her.