Indore: Bhargav Talks About City’s Measures To Improve Air Quality

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav addressed a panel discussion on “Advancing Ambitious Multi-Level Climate Action” organised by the Subnational Climate Action Leaders’ Exchange (SCALE) at the Local Climate Action Summit (LCAS) at COP28 on Saturday. Bhargav said, “During the panel discussion, I highlighted how Indore which is India's number one city in cleanliness and water management, is making significant strides in improving air quality through the Clean Air Catalyst Programme, in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).”

“I proudly shared how Indore has already taken steps to become a cleaner and greener city, contributing to Indore’s efforts for a sustainable future. The panelists delved into multilevel partnerships and the crucial role cities play in steering and implementing climate action. In this discussion,” the mayor added.

Helen Clarkson, CEO Climate Group was the moderator. The panel included mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, governor Yuriko Koike, Tokyo; Helder Barbalho, Para, Brazil; Pauricio Kuri Ganzaiez, governor, Querétaro, Mexico; HeruBudi Hartono, acting governor, Jakarta, Indonesia; and Liane M. Randolph, Chair, California Resources Board. The goal of the panel was to explain where SCALE is going in the next 1-2 years, highlight announcements and accomplishments from ambitious subnational jurisdictions, and engage the audience on how SCALE can support subnational jurisdictions in their future achievements. This session provided an update on the first year of the SCALE partnership, with a central focus on the launch of the first SCALE Accelerator: Lowering Organic Waste Methane Initiative (LOW-M).

The session also highlighted the work of ambitious subnational jurisdictions, and provided insight into how SCALE can support and advance these efforts. SCALE is a first-of-its-kind initiative to support cities, states, and regions in the development and implementation of net-zero, climate-resilient targets, and roadmaps. It aims to empower subnational champions to drive ambition at the national and international level, leveraging action and advocacy organized around a set of high-level thematic and sectoral goals needed to keep a 1.5-aligned, climate-resilient future within reach.