Indore: Woman BJP Activist Attacked With Surgical Blade

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were booked for attacking a woman BJP activist with a surgical blade in the Khajrana area, following an argument between them, police said on Friday. No arrests have been made till the filing of the report.

Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma said that the incident took place on Thursday night. The woman named Sunita was attacked by the accused named Kapil, Ujjawal and Bhim with a blade on both her cheeks and fled the scene. The accused called the woman aunty and fled after attacking her. The woman was taken to the hospital. The police have registered a case against the accused under the section of attempt to murder and started a search for them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that some IMC employees were fitting lights in the area when the accused had an argument with them during the daytime. When Sunita reached there the accused had an argument with her too. The woman has lodged a complaint against the accused for misbehaving with IMC employees. When the accused came to know about the police complaint against them, they reached the woman's place and attacked her.

