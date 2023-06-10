Indore: Over 4 Lakh Ladli Behnas To Get Rs 1000 Each Today

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 4 lakh Ladli Behnas of the district will be getting Rs 1000 each under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, on Saturday evening.

Programs will be organised simultaneously in all 334-gram panchayats of the district and all 85 wards of the city on the evening of June 10 in the presence of local public representatives.

In these programmes, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will connect virtually from Jabalpur.

Today, women went to the houses of other women and invited them by giving them yellow rice (peeley chawal) to join the programme. Today women gathered in every village and celebrated their happiness by singing bhajans and folk songs. They also made rangolis for tomorrow’s programme and lighted lamps in their houses.

