Indore: Selfi Contest For Ladli Bahna Yojna Beneficiaries

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is committed to empowering women and providing equal opportunities to them in all fields. Taking another important decision in this direction, “I am Ladli Bahna Selfie Contest” is being introduced under Mukhya Mantri Ladli Bahna Yojana.

The selfie contest is being organised on mp.mygov.in portal so that all eligible women can share their happiness and expression regarding the scheme. Through this contest, women can send their selfies and message to CM. To participate in the contest, one has to share own selfie and message on the portal from June 8 to June 20.

On the basis of best selfie and message, 3 women from each district of the state will be selected as winners. The winners will be given cash prizes.

First Prize - Rs. 3000

Second Prize – Rs. 2000

Third Prize – Rs. 1000