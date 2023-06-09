 Indore: Selfi Contest For Ladli Bahna Yojna Beneficiaries
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Selfi Contest For Ladli Bahna Yojna Beneficiaries

Indore: Selfi Contest For Ladli Bahna Yojna Beneficiaries

On the basis of best selfie and message, 3 women from each district of the state will be selected as winners.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is committed to empowering women and providing equal opportunities to them in all fields. Taking another important decision in this direction, “I am Ladli Bahna Selfie Contest” is being introduced under Mukhya Mantri Ladli Bahna Yojana. 

The selfie contest is being organised on mp.mygov.in portal so that all eligible women can share their happiness and expression regarding the scheme. Through this contest, women can send their selfies and message to CM. To participate in the contest, one has to share own selfie and message on the portal from June 8 to June 20.

On the basis of best selfie and message, 3 women from each district of the state will be selected as winners. The winners will be given cash prizes.

First Prize - Rs. 3000

Second Prize – Rs. 2000

Third Prize – Rs. 1000

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Selfi Contest For Ladli Bahna Yojna Beneficiaries

Indore: Selfi Contest For Ladli Bahna Yojna Beneficiaries

Indore: Plastic-Loaded Moving Truck Catches Fire, Driver Swiftly Parks Along The Roadside & Jumps...

Indore: Plastic-Loaded Moving Truck Catches Fire, Driver Swiftly Parks Along The Roadside & Jumps...

Indore: Logistic Park To Be Set Up In Pithampur For Rs 900 Cr

Indore: Logistic Park To Be Set Up In Pithampur For Rs 900 Cr

Indore: 21-Year-Old Mechanical Engineer Takes 'Sanyas' Against His Parents' Will

Indore: 21-Year-Old Mechanical Engineer Takes 'Sanyas' Against His Parents' Will

Indore: Govt Dental College Eyes Top 10 Rank In Country

Indore: Govt Dental College Eyes Top 10 Rank In Country