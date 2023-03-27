WATCH | With lock on mouth to show 'suppression of voice', Congress workers protests Rahul Gandhi's disqualification in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the nationwide protests over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament, women congress members in Indore staged demonstration with a lock on mouth-- to symbolise 'suppression of voice by the government.

Addressing the 'Sankalp Satyagrah' held at Indore's Regal Square, former minister Jitu Patwari alleged that our Prime Minister is trying to save Adani.

"It is ironic that the case against Rahul Gandhi was resolved in less than a month which was faster than any fast track court. The petitioner was from Gujarat, the court was in Gujarat. Narendra Modi said 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga' but he is making all his efforts to save the one against whom questions are being raised."

As part of the 'Sankalp Styagrah' Congress put up unique posters, showing Adani as Aladdin and BJP as genie that fulfills all his master's wishes. In the poster, the genie asks for his master's order, and Adani tells him to cancel the membership of Rahul Gandhi.

While addressing the workers, Councilor Raju Bhadoria said that BJP is playing Hindu-Muslim politics, instead of working for country's development.

He added, “Our leader has been thrown out of Parliament in an unconstitutional manner. Let the order of the high command come once, then see Congress workers will change the atmosphere of Indore”.

City Congress spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal, Chairman of the Right to Information Cell Girish Joshi said that Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to 2 years by the Surat court, and also given 1 month's time. But due to the Prime Minister's displeasure, his membership of the Lok Sabha was cancelled for raising the Adani issue.