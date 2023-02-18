Indore: With chants of Har Har Mahadev, Indoreans celebrate Maha Shivaratri with fervour

Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoris celebrated Maha Shivaratri with a great fervour on Saturday. The city temples were decorated heavily to celebrate the auspicious day.

Out of the 12 Shivaratris observed in any given year, Maha Shivratri is considered especially auspicious, as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the male and feminine energies, that keep the world in balance. Shiva and Shakti are revered as the embodiment of love, power, and oneness. There are different legends throughout history that describe the significance of Maha Shivratri. One of them claims that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati tied the knot on this day. Purusha (mindfulness) is embodied by Lord Shiva, whilst Prakriti (nature) is embodied by Maa Parvati. The union of both consciousness and energy facilitates creation.

People stood in long queues throughout the day and rudrabhishek was conducted at all Shiva temples. Lord Shri Ganesh and Mahakal temple was also heavily decorated with flowers while uncountable devotees from the city visited the temple to celebrate Mahashivratri festival.

“Sehra” the head-dress tradition was also observed and a decorated head-dress was offered to Lord Mahakal located in the Shri Ganapati Temple Khajrana premises.

The Mahashivratri Festival was initiated by collector Ilayaraja T and IMC commissioner, Pratibha Pal in the morning by performing Shri Shiva Maharudrabhishek and Aarti.

Special Prasad distributed by Khajrana Temple

During the festival, 51 quintals of sabudana khichdi and 51 litres of kheer were offered to Lord Shri Mahakal and later distributed among the devotees. The arrangement was conducted by devotees, donors, social workers and the temple management. Arvind Bagdi of Bhakta Mandal said that 15 quintals of Sabudana, 7 quintals of oil, 15 quintals of potatoes, 5 quintals of peanuts, 4 quintals of pomegranate and grapes and two-and-a-half quintals of coriander, green chillies and two and a half quintals of dry spices were used to prepare the prasadam.

Celebrations galore

Bhasma Aarti was performed at Shivadham Pardeshipura at 4 am. After which, abhishek was performed and a golden kalash was used for it.

Shiva jalabhishek and Shobhayatra was taken out from Baneshwar Kund at 11 am by the Namo Navagriha organisation and Satyamev Jayate.

Shraddha Suman Seva Samiti performed Mahabhishek, shringar, puja and aarti of Lord Bholenath at the Maa Mandir located in Indira Gandhi Nagar at noon.

Traffic snarls

Under most of the prominent bridges of the city, devotees were seen stuck in traffic jams. The underpass, including Palda, Bicholi, Tejaji Nagar, and Nayta Mundla, devotees had to wait in long queues to reach the Gutkeshwar Mahadev Devguradiya and Kevdeshwar Temple, which are among the prominent ancient temples in the city.

