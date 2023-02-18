Indore: 51 quintals 'sabudana khichdi' offered at Khajrana Ganesh Mandir on the occasion of Mahashivratri

Indore Collector Ilayaraja T performed 'Rudrabhishek' | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 51 quintals of sabudana khichdi and 51 litres of kheer was offered to Lord Shiva in Khajrana Ganesh Mandir on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Saturday. The 'prasad' was later distributed among the devotees.

The said arrangements were done with the help of devotees, donors, social workers and temple management.

Khajrana Ganesh Mandir was decorated with flowers to welcome devotees from all over the city on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Devotees offered prayers to the Shivlinga situated inside the temple premises.

On this occasion, a ‘Sehra’ (headdress) was offered to the Shivlinga, as Mahashivratrii commemorates Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s marriage.

Collector performs 'Maharudrabhishek'

Indore Collector Ilayaraja T and Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner, Pratibha Pal performed Shri Shiva Maharudrabhishek and Aarti in the morning.

Maha Shivratri, meaning "The Great Night of Shiva", is celebrated with the belief that Lord Shiva performs "Tandava Nrutya" on this very day. The grand festival marks the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti. The duo of Shiva and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power, and togetherness.

Read Also Ujjain: Lakhs of devotees visit Mahakal Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)