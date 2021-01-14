Indore: With change in order, first beneficiaries develop cold feet

Indore: With the new order, now the acting CMHO, Dr Purnima Gadaria will not get the first dose… instead it will be given to sweepers. This was a government decision announced on Thursday morning. Following this sudden move, the first beneficiaries are having cold feet.

As many as three employees of District Hospital are selected for the first dose of vaccination but one of them said that she doesn’t want to get the first dose of vaccine and she will refuse for the same.

50-year-old Surekha Dagar said, “I learnt from the officials that I will get the first dose of vaccine. I don’t want to get the first dose. I am afraid of its reactions and my children also told me not to take the first dose.”

She said that she will refuse to take the same and will take later.

Meanwhile another employee Shiv Shinde said that someone has to come forward and he is ready for the same.

“Yes, I am afraid of getting the first dose of vaccine but I will take the first dose as officials told me to do so. I work in a hospital and anyone has to come forward so I will do the same,” he said.

Another employee Asha Pawar, selected for the first jab of the vaccine, couldn’t be connected to her number.

Earlier, the officials had decided to give the first vaccine to acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadaria who also wished the same to motivate the team and other health workers. However, officials change the decision on Thursday.