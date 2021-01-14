Madhya Pradesh: Winter grips state, temperature expected to plummet further

BHOPAL: Winter embraces state as Umaria freezed at 2.3 degree Celsius after drop of 1.5 degree Celsius. Nowgaon shivered at 2.5 degree Celsius while Khahuraho recorded 3.0 degree Celsius and Rewa recorded 3.8 degreae Celsius. Satna recorded 4.6 degree Celsius. Entire state is in grip of intense cold. Temperature is expected to plummet further in the state.

Pachmarhi recorded highest drop in temperature on intervening night of Wednesday- Thursday. It was 7.2 degree Celsius drop in night temperature settled at 4.0 degree Celsius. However,

Damoh and Jabalpur recorded 5.5 degree Celsius each while Tikamgarh recorded 5.3 degree Celsius. Gwalior recorded 4.0 degree Celsius. Raisen recorded 5.2 degree Celsius. Bhopal recorded 7.8 degree Celsius and Indore recorded 9.1 degree Celsius.