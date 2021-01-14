Madhya Pradesh hooch tragedy: Toll reaches 24, government probe panel in Morena

With the death of four more people, the toll in the hooch tragedy in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district has gone up to 24, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Besides, 15 people are currently undergoing treatment in different government hospitals in Morena and Gwalior after consuming spurious liquor, Deputy Inspector General, Chambal Range, Rajesh Hingankar told PTI.

"The death toll is 24 now as four more persons died after consuming spurious liquor," he said.

Some residents of Manpur and Pahawali villages in Morena consumed a white-coloured liquor on Monday night.

Later, people in some other nearby villages also fell ill after consuming spurious liquor, police had said.