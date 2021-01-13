Madhya Pradesh: Police role in Morena liquor tragedy under cloud; facts hidden from government

BHOPAL: The role of police in Morena liquor tragedy is has come under a cloud. As the role of the police been suspicious, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan removed the superintendent of police and suspended sub-divisional officer of police and a few other cops on Wednesday. The police have papered over the evidence connected with the incident.

Forty-one people were admitted to a hospital after consuming spurious liquor, but the police provided information only about 21. Besides, three people died in their homes, but the police tried to sweep the incident under the carpet. Some of the guzzlers are yet to be traced. These people tossed off at night and slept in their farmlands but did not wake up in the morning.

The police, however, did not give any information about these people to the administration. The number of deaths may increase because of the police’s negligence. According to reports, the police are hand in glove with the liquor manufacturers and tried to shield the culprits. After receiving the information about deaths, Inspector General of Police Manoj Sharma said facts about the incident had not been confirmed.