Madhya Pradesh: Hooch claims 14 lives in Morena

Bhopal: Fourteen people died in two villages of Morena district on Tuesday after consuming poisonous liquor and 18 are in hospital, including two in critical condition. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has suspended the excise officer of Morena for failing to conduct timely inspections and for carelessness in carrying out his duties. On the instructions of the chief minister, too, the SP, Morena, has suspended the station-in-charge of Bagchini police station.

The CM said that the commissioner Gwalior-Chambal had established a team to investigate the issue.

Besides police station-in-charge of Bagchini Avinash Singh Rathore, the SP, Morena, Anurag Sujania has suspended the beat-in-charge, Rajesh Kumar Garg, and head constable, Ramvaran Singh, has been suspended and attached to the Police Lines at Morena.

The Bagchini police have registered a case against accused Girraj Kirar, Raju Kirar, Pappu Pandit, Kalla Pandit, Ramveer Teli, Pradeep Teli, residents of Manpur, and Mukesh Kirar of village Chera, under sections 304, 34 of the IPC and sections 34 and 49-A of the Excise Act.