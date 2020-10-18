Hooch Tragedy in Ujjain: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan orders removal of SP Manoj Kumar Singh, ASP Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi

BHOPAL: On the instructions of the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the SP of Ujjain Manoj Kumar Singh has been removed from Ujjain as he failed to control the unlawful activities going in the district.

The ASP Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi is also removed and the CSP Rajnish Kayshap has been suspended with immediate effect.

The SP of Shahdol, Satyendra Kumar Shukla will be the new SP of Ujjain.

The CM gave instructions in a meeting convened at his residence on Sunday. He has also directed the suspension of the City Superintendent of Police Rajnish Kayshap and ASP Rupesh Kumar Dewedi.

Earlier the TI and other staff of Khara Kuan police station have already been suspended. The CM has directed to take strict action against mafia indulging in similar illegal activities.

SP Manoj Kumar Singh is transferred as an AIG at PHQ Bhopal. SP PTRS Indore Avdesh Kumar Goswami will be the new SP of Shahdol.

The ASP and the CSP are attached to PHQ till further orders.

The police officials including SP, ASP, CSP and the police staff of Khara Kuan are charged for the death of 12 people in the area due to the consumptions of spurious liquor.