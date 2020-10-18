Hooch Tragedy: Shivraj Singh Chouhan orders transfer of Ujjain SP Manoj Kumar Singh

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered the transfer of Ujjain SP Manoj Kumar Singh in connection with the recent illicit hooch tragedy that took place in Ujjain district.
Chouhan has also ordered the suspension of CSP Rajnish Kashyap.
Earlier, on Thursday Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a probe by an SIT and directed the superintendent of police of the district to suspend four police personnel. The death toll in the illicit hooch tragedy stands at 12.
Meanwhile, the special investigation team (SIT) members continued to investigate facts pertaining to the tragic hooch deaths in the city.
SIT head and ACH, Home Rajesh Rajora, ADGP SK Jha and DIG Sushant Saxena jointly agreed that hooch was toxic that killed the labourers. The liquor was made by denatured spirit and we are trying to find out who made the spirit available, SIT members told. Dr Rajora said that they would submit their finding report to the State government on October 19.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)