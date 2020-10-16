Hooch Tragedy in Ujjain: Congress asks home minister to resign, seeks removal of collector, SP

Ujjain: District Congress condemned district and police administration for ignorance and carelessness in the matter of hooch deaths. In a press conference on Friday Congress leaders told that deaths could have been avoided had district administration and police department would have taken preemptive action on mafia operating in the district.

Mafia enjoying patronage of ruling party leaders

Congress leaders and MLAs told that the party has been on the front foot while raising such criminal activities in the city, under the patronage of ruling party leaders such mafias are committing crimes and flourishing across the state. Party members alleged that BJP government is providing shelters to criminals and such nexus is very dangerous for the state. Party members also alleged that without involvement of administration, police and local leaders of ruling party it is not possible to conduct the illegal business of spurious liquor.

On loan sharks and recent suicide

The party members also raised issue of money lenders in view of recent suicides of loan borrowers. Over 500 complaints are lying pending at collector office, leaders told. In peddling of hooch collector, police administration and state excise department are equally responsible. Leaders also leveled the charges of auction police station.

Condemns district admin

Party members expressed surprise to negligence of police department and entire administration. The members demanded to remove collector and SP immediately so that fair probe can be conducted.

Demand resignation of Narottam Mishra

Congress demanded resignation of state home minister Narottam Mishra who is also in charge of the district as he kept mum and did not speak a single word in the matter.

‘Entire govt machinery involved in corruption’

Congress leaders alleged that entire government machinery is involved in corruption and the leaders also blamed that the state government is preparing to free some precious land chunks from the reserved Simhastha land in the interest of some local dominant BJP leaders. The press conference was addressed by MLA Dilip Gurjar, Ramlal Malviya, Dr Batukshankar Joshi,Pratap Mehta, Kamal Patel, state spokesperson Vivek Gupta, Sonu Sharma, Rajesh Tiwari, and Surendra Marmat. On this occasion many other Congress leaders and party workers were also present.