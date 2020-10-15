Ujjain: Hooch did it; 12 dead, TI suspended, CM forms SIT

Ujjain: The death 12 wagers and hand cart vendor within two days allegedly due to consuming illicit sprit based liquor commonly called ‘Jhinjhar’ has sent shivers to the locals.

The district and police administration and the State government are on toes. After the matter came to light CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded and told that guilty would not be spared. He has constituted an special investigation team (SIT) and asked additional chief secretary (ACS, home) to produce the report of entire ordeal. ACS Rajesh Rajora, ADGP Sanjay Jha and DIG Ratlam Sushant Saxena will lead the investigation and will produce report till Saturday to the CM. The team members arrived here late night and will visit the spots on Friday/

TI, SI and constables, suspend

Taking action in the matter SP Manoj Kumar Singh suspended Kharakuan TI Manohar Lal Meena, beat incharge SI Niranjan Sharma and beat constables Sheikh Anwar and Nawaz Sharief. Wednesday was hectic for city police as they found 7 bodies at different places and at different time in mysterious condition. Even as the police went about trying to solve the mystery behind deaths, on Thursday-- two more labourers were found dead-- and then two other died in hospital during the treatment and death toll rose to 11. One more died in the evening which took the death toll to 12. The police suspect that these deaths took place due to consumption of illicit spirit based liquor by the labourers.

Kingpins out of reach

As per reports the illicit sprit based liquor is being sold in mainly Mahakal, Kharakuan and Jiwajiganj police stations’ limits. Main liquor paddlers Anwar, Sikander, Yunus and Gabbar, all residents of Helawadi, absconded from the city, realized police after conducted raids at their residence.

The police teams also conducted raids in Kaharwadi, Helawadi, Nagda and Chitaman Jawasiya and arrested Sharukh of Nagda and Ashok and Dinesh of village Chintaman Jawasiya. Mahakal police arrested accused Jaideep, Ashok Kahar, Deepak Kahar, Baby alias Nilu, alias Asha, Bhupendra Kahar, Raju Mirchi and Jeewan Kahar. The police teams have been also dispatched to Ajmer, Biora and Nagda in search of main accused and their links.

Tragic Wednesday, Thursday

On Wednesday by consuming illicit spurious liquor, Piru Shah (45) of Begambag, Vijay Bhati of Nagda, Shankarlal of village Piploda Bagla, Badrilal of Chhatri Chowk, Bablu Yadav of Danigate, Omkar Singh of village Umariya and two more unidentified labourers lost their lives. While on Thursday a labourer was found dead at Dhaba Road area and one more was found dead at Narsing Ghat area. The bodies of deceased were sent for postmortem. One Pappu (50), a labourer and resident of Jahangirpur, was found in critical condition at Civil Hospital premises. He was admitted to the hospital and is under treatment. ADM Narendra Suryavanshi and Member of Parliament Anil Firojia reached hospital and took the stock of incident and solaced the family members of deceased.

Cardiac arrest may be cause of death

The autopsy of deceased laboureres was performed by Dr Jitendra Sharma and Dr Vikram Raghuvanhi who said that spurious liquor was found in the stomach of deceased. Viscera have been sent to government laboratory at Sagar and cardiac arrest might be the cause of deaths of the labourers due to spurious liquor, doctors added.

Shivraj says ‘guilty will not be spared’

Reacting on the tragic incident of death of labourers CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan told that guilty would not be spared at any cost and an SIT would investigate the tragic incident.

Shops in Dawa Bazaar sealed

In the matter of spirit based spurious liquor, ADM Narendra Suryavanshi sealed Khanna Surgical and Gupta Surgical located at Dawa Bazaar for illegally selling spirit in bulk.

Collector confirms death of 12 persons

Collector Asheesh Singh on Thursday informed that possibly by consuming spurious liquor 12 persons have lost their lives. Viscera have been sent to the government laboratory in Sagar for test and as per the instruction of Chief Minister strict action would be taken against guilty. Team of municipal officials and doctors were deployed to conduct general checkup of the health of people living in ‘rainbaseras’ (government shelter homes) and footpath.

Father son due on radar

As per reports Yunus and his son-in-law Sikandar are on the radar of police. The duo operates a parking as a front but their real ventures spread across Chhatri Chowk area, are allegedly illegal including sale of illicit liquor.

‘BJP leaders patronising mafias’

After the tragic deaths of labourers, Congress has opened a front against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP led state government.

Congress alleged that under the patronage of BJP leaders liquor mafias, land mafias and money lenders are flourishing in the city and in entire state. Spurious liquor that claimed lives of innocent labourers is being sold under the patronage of BJP leaders.

In October many persons have committed suicide due to torture of loan sharks and most of the moneylenders are being supported by some BJP leaders. Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Vivek Gupta alleged bureaucracy under BJP government has become corrupt and people are suffering. He also told that he tried to talk the union home minister, but he could not contact him on phone. He further told that he talked home ministry officials Sunil Kumar and apprised him of the worsening condition of law and order in the state.

Congress demands magisterial probe

District Congress Committee (urban) head Mahesh Soni told that deaths of labourers are very unfortunate and the party demanded magisterial probe in the matter. Soni also alleged that responsible public representatives of ruling party are not paying attention to the serious incidents of deaths of labourers.

Nath forms probe team

As per district Congress Committee functionaries, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath also formed an investigative team to contact the family members of deceased labourers. The team consists of MLAs Mahesh Parmar, Manoj Chawla, Dilip Gurjar and Murli Morwal.

