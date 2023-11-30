Indore: Wife, Paramour Held In Man’s Suicide Case

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her paramour were arrested by the police in her husband’s suicide case in the Simrol area, police said on Thursday. The woman had fled with her paramour and she did not return home for many days due to which her husband committed suicide a few days ago. During the investigation, the police registered a case against the woman and her paramour and arrested them. Simrol police station in charge Masharam Wagen said that 36-year-old Jalonia, a resident of Jagjeevanram Nagar area committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance a few days ago.

During the investigation, it was found that he was upset after his wife fled with a man. He also tried to bring his wife home but she refused to stay with him due to which Jalonia took such an extreme step. A case under the relevant section was registered by the police against his wife Ranu and her paramour Girdhari and they were arrested from Tejaji Nagar area. They were produced before the court from where they were sent to the jail, Wagen said.

Crime branch arrests on-the-run criminal

An on-the-run accused in a criminal case was arrested by the police crime branch and Banganga police, police said on Thursday. A bounty was also announced by the police on his arrest. According to a crime branch official, a team has been constituted for the arrest of on-the-run criminals in various cases. During the investigation, the team received information about the on-the-run accused Bhaiyyu Pawar, a resident of the Aerodrome area of the city.

The crime branch accompanied by the Banganga police managed to arrest the accused after cordoning off the area. Police said that Bhaiyyu along with his accomplices were involved in a robbery planning incident. His accomplices were arrested by the police. Since then, he had been on the run. He was booked under sections 399, 402 of the IPC and 25, 27 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is being done by the Banganga police into the case.

Composite liquor shops of Kampel, Sanawadiya sealed for a day

On the instruction of district collector Ilayaraja T, the state Excise Department has sealed two composite liquor shops of the district for one day after finding irregularities there. A fine of Rs 10,000 on each licensee was also imposed by the officials.

The Excise Department during a surprise check found that the liquor was being sold above the maximum selling price at the composite liquor shops in Sanawadiya and Kampel villages in the district. Other irregularities were also found so the department had registered two cases against the licensees. Assistant excise officer Manish Khare presented these cases before the collector. The district collector issued an order to cancel the licence of these shops for November 30 till the morning of December 1. A fine of Rs 10,000 on each licensee was also imposed. During the suspension period, the licensees would not be eligible for any discount or compensation.