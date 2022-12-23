Indore: When collector Ilayaraja turned shikshak in Rau

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the inspection of schools in Rau on Thursday, collector Dr Ilayaraja T. touched the hearts of many as he tutored the students of the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School on science.

He discussed topics on physics and biology for about half an hour and explained various aspects of these subjects and also paid heed to the problems of students.

The children spoke about the need of a playground and a laboratory. The collector instructed the concerned authorities to look into the matter.

He discussed the learning outcome with the teachers. He also spoke to a parent.

COLLECTOR’S BUSY DAY IN RAU

*After this, he reached the Jawaharlal Nehru Government Ayurvedic Hospital in Rau where he inspected the medical bandobast. He discussed several issues with the patients and gathered information.

*He was told about the need for a new building. He immediately instructed to prepare a proposal for a composite building. Till the building is constructed, he said the building meant for Panchayat Training Centre would be used as an alternative.

*He also inspected Rau’s garden and instructed its beautification.

*He then inspected the arrangements at the tehsil office and wanted the construction job to be expedited.

*After inspecting the Futa Talab, he instructed the authorities to hand it over to the municipal council. He also discussed about the channel constructed till Bilawali pond. He wanted to form a technical committee on the channel.

*He also discussed about the allotment of land for the new building of Rau Municipal Council office and the land allotted to Rau Police Station and Sanjivani Hospital and gave necessary guidelines to the officials.

*Ilayaraja is a 2009 batch IAS officer

*He cracked the IAS exam after studying veterinary

*He was collector of Jabalpur and also served earlier as the Rewa collector

*In October, Dr Ilayaraja T. replaced Indore’s collector Manish Singh and was given the responsibility