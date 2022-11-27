Indore: ‘West Discom’s PMR system is better than that of Assam’s’

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The photo meter reading (PMR) system of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company is better than that of Assam’s, said Assam Electricity Distribution Company chairman Jishnu Baruah.

Baruah, who is former chief secretary of Assam, visited the headquarters of West Discom at Pologround on Saturday and got information about the smart meter scheme and PMR system.

Baruah also met West Discom managing director Amit Tomar. Baruah said that smart meter system has been implemented effectively in Indore region. “At the places where smart meters have not been installed as yet PMR system is being implemented. Both smart meter and PMR are very important for consumer satisfaction,” he said.

Baruah praised the implementation of energy sector schemes in Indore region. West Discom executive director Manoj Jhanwar, chief engineer Puneet Dubey, SL Karwadia, joint secretary Dharmendra Patidar, superintending engineer Sunil Pataudi, smart meter control center in- charge Naveen Gupta were present on the occasion.

