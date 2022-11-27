Indore: Manish Singh to inspect Metro Corridor today

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The managing director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, Manish Singh, will visit Indore on Sunday to inspect the Corridor of the Metro train being developed at Gandhi Nagar along with the Gandhi Nagar depot to clarify the issues being faced by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.

A review meeting on the development of the Priority Corridor was held by Singh on Saturday along with Metro officials and contractors. He discussed the work with Metro officials, the general consultant and contractor and learned about the progress of construction works under the Indore and Bhopal Priority Corridor.

He made it clear that all possible steps would be taken to meet the deadline set by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the Indore and Bhopal Metro trials in September 2023 and to ensure completion of all works.

Work on the Indore Gandhinagar depot was reviewed by Singh and Mushtaq, the representative of the depot contractor M/s KSMB, was ordered to take action immediately and KC Chouhan, civil general manager, Indore, was asked to go to the headquarters of M/s KSMB in Lucknow and make a plan to complete the procurement and other works in due time.

Along with this, Singh was informed by station contractor RVNL officer Amit Tandon about the problems being faced in the construction work of Gandhinagar station. He directed Metro officials, the general consultant and district officials to reach the spot at 9:30 am on Sunday. Singh will also review, discuss and resolve issues so that there is no hindrance in the construction work.

He also directed the officers and the contractor to complete the pending tender works immediately. The contractor was also instructed to speed up the work and complete it within the stipulated time by increasing the number of labourers working on the project.

