Indore: West Discom tops for 2nd month in CM Helpline grievance redressal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has come first in MP for the second month in a row for resolving electricity-related complaints registered on CM Helpline. In the list, five out of six districts are from West Discom.

Amit Tomar, managing director West Discom said that nodal officers are conducting a daily review and are trying to resolve the complaints related to electricity that are registered on CM Helpline number 181 in a satisfactory way. The superintending engineers of the districts take immediate cognisance of this and take action.

Tomar said that in the list which came on June 20, Agar was first, Shajapur second, Alirajpur third, Neemuch fifth, and Burhanpur sixth. Out of twenty districts, ten districts are from MPWZEDC.