Indore: Bharat band call; Tight security at railway station

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of Bharat bandh call given on Monday by various organisations against the Agnipath scheme, the city’s main railway station, Laxmibai Nagar railway station, Rajendra Nagar and Mhow railway stations were under tight security. There were no untoward incidents.

Protestors against the scheme have targeted railway stations all over the country and have disrupted the movement of trains. In the city also, on June 17, more than 600 youths pelted stones at Laxmibai Nagar railway station affecting the movement of trains. The GRP, RPF and district police had resorted to lathi-charge and burst tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

In view of the attacks on railway stations, tight security arrangements had been made as the Railways feared that agitators might damage tracks and other railway property.