Indore: Man tries to rescue boy, gets finger chopped off

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of unidentified people mutilated a finger of a man who had intervened while they were assaulting a 12-year-old boy, the police said on Monday. The accused were in a car and were allegedly beating the minor boy because a pebble he threw had struck their car.

The police said that 55-year-old man Ramesh came to the police station with his mutilated finger. He alleged that some unidentified persons were assaulting a 12-year-old boy. When he intervened, they attacked and mutilated his finger with a knife.

He said in his complaint that he works at a shop near Gandhi Nagar Square. After finishing work for the day, he was going to Rajmohalla. On his way, he found some people beating a child in front of a wine shop on Chhota Bangarda Road. The child asked him for help. He tried to rescue the child from them.

Two boys from the group came out of the car parked there. One of them grabbed his hand while he chopped off his finger with a knife.

Finger not attached back

After the incident, Ramesh reached the police station with his mutilated finger. The police took him to MY Hospital for treatment before writing out the report. As a part of the finger had got contaminated, the doctors refused to reattach the finger.