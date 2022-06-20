e-Paper Get App

Indore: Man tries to rescue boy, gets finger chopped off

The police said that 55-year-old man Ramesh came to the police station with his mutilated finger.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Ramesh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of unidentified people mutilated a finger of a man who had intervened while they were assaulting a 12-year-old boy, the police said on Monday. The accused were in a car and were allegedly beating the minor boy because a pebble he threw had struck their car.

The police said that 55-year-old man Ramesh came to the police station with his mutilated finger. He alleged that some unidentified persons were assaulting a 12-year-old boy. When he intervened, they attacked and mutilated his finger with a knife.

He said in his complaint that he works at a shop near Gandhi Nagar Square. After finishing work for the day, he was going to Rajmohalla. On his way, he found some people beating a child in front of a wine shop on Chhota Bangarda Road. The child asked him for help. He tried to rescue the child from them.

Two boys from the group came out of the car parked there. One of them grabbed his hand while he chopped off his finger with a knife.

Finger not attached back

After the incident, Ramesh reached the police station with his mutilated finger. The police took him to MY Hospital for treatment before writing out the report. As a part of the finger had got contaminated, the doctors refused to reattach the finger.

Read Also
Indore: ​BJP leaders should not insult Brahmin community, warns Congress mayoral candidate Sanjay...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Man tries to rescue boy, gets finger chopped off

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: General Manager of Central Railway releases Zonal Disaster Management Plan 2022

Mumbai: General Manager of Central Railway releases Zonal Disaster Management Plan 2022

Thane: Husband kills his 32-year-old wife after catching her red-handed with another man

Thane: Husband kills his 32-year-old wife after catching her red-handed with another man

MLC Elections: BJP continues its victory march, wins 5 seats in state council polls despite lack of...

MLC Elections: BJP continues its victory march, wins 5 seats in state council polls despite lack of...

Mira Bhayandar: Ahead of polls, MBMC chief gives major jolt to BJP, proposals in Budget worth Rs....

Mira Bhayandar: Ahead of polls, MBMC chief gives major jolt to BJP, proposals in Budget worth Rs....

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 21, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 21, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...