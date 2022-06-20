Indore: ​BJP leaders should not insult Brahmin community, warns Congress mayoral candidate Sanjay Shukla

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Congress mayoral candidate Sanjay Shukla targeted BJP leaders for allegedly insulting Brahmin community and said that they are targeting me with personal attacks to hide their failures.

During his campaign on Monday, Shukla said, “BJP leaders called me ‘Dhanpati Putra’ (born into a rich family) and called their candidate a master of knowledge. I want to them remember that I have earned my property by sheer hard work. They forgot that my father had nurtured the BJP in hard times which all of them are enjoying today.”

Shukla met a large number of people in wards under Assembly 5 segment, as he had started his campaign from Gayatri Temple in Ravindra Nagar and continued it to Badi Gwaltoli, Pipliyahana, Scheme 140, Goyal Vihar, Saket Nagar, Chandra Lok Colony and others.

He will seek support from the residents of Ward no 40, 42, 48, and 50 on Tuesday. Various leaders including Raghu Parmar, Aman Bajaj, Radheshyam Patel, Manoj Tiwari, Anoop Shukla and others accompanied Shukla during the campaign.

Meanwhile, Shukla also met BJP MLA Mahendra Hardia and took blessings from him.

//Protest by party activists continues\\

With Congress failing to announce candidates in five wards, multiple candidates have filed nominations from these wards and their forms have also been accepted after scrutiny.

However, protest against the selection of candidates continued on Monday when activists of Ward No 52 reached the party office and protested against the nomination of Savitri Choudhary and demanded a new candidate from the ward.