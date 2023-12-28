Indore: ‘West Discom Should Stop Power Theft, Irregularities’

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Electricity theft and irregularities are social evils, West DISCOM should take effective steps to stop it. A comprehensive public awareness campaign should also be conducted. Stopping electricity theft will not only reduce the loss to the company but will also strengthen the safety of the general public,’ state energy secretary and chairman of West DISCOM Raghuraj MR said on Wednesday in a video conference.

Joining the company's board of directors meeting through video conference, he said that increasing revenue and reducing losses shall be the top priority and all officers and employees of the company should take it seriously.

He asked the company to have a daily target-based action plan to collect total revenue of Rs 3k crore in the last three months of the financial year.

He said that the work of engineers is to achieve target-based revenue collection along with supply. This should also be mentioned in the annual confidential profile (ACP).

During this, West DISCOM MD Amit Tomar explained in detail about revenue collection, supply, stopping electricity theft, vigilance work and other priorities. Expressing satisfaction over current promotional activities of the company, he expressed his appreciation.