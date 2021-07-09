Indore: West Discom panel to scan only three bills in IPDS scam

Indore: Nearly a month after admitting to a scam in the implementation of Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company has constituted a committee for scanning merely three bills of Kshema Power and Infrastructure Company, which is under the lens.

West Discom stated that it had received a complaint regarding irregularities in implementation of IPDS by Kshema company.

West Discom said that the complainant claims that there is a huge difference in the actual number of transformers, poles and cable installed and that shown on papers. Besides, there are allegations of other irregularities too.

The probe committee consists of assistant engineer Gaurav Pandey, junior engineer Dheeraj Soni and Achal Jain.

Sources in West Discom revealed that the trio has been told to investigate into merely three sanctioned bills of Kshema company, which has contract of the IPDS project in two divisions of the city.