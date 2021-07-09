Indore: Home minister Narottam Mishra felicitates team behind biggest drug haul

Indore: Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday congratulated Indore police and felicitated the officials behind the seizure of MDMA drug worth Rs 70 cr, the biggest so far.

Additional superintendent of police (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said initially five personsincluding a pharmaceutical firm owner from Hyderabad were arrested, and so far 33 persons have been arrested for their involvement. Investigation into the case is still on.

Crime branch had arrested Dinesh Agarwal, Akshay Agarwal, Chiman Agarwal, Ved Prakash Vyas (Hyderabad) and his driver Mangi Banktesh from Hyderabad with 70 kilograms of MDMA drugs worth about 70 crores in January 2021. They also seized Rs 13 lakh in cash from the accused.

According to the information, accused Ved Prakash Vyas was reportedly manufacturing MD drugs at his factory located in Hyderabad and was smuggling it. After the arrest of the key persons in the case, the crime branch arrested many other people associated with their gang. So far, 33 accused have been arrested from Gujarat, Nashik, Mumbai, Rajasthan etc.

It was on the instruction from the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, that "Operation Prahar '' was launched by the police to take action against the drug mafias in the state.