Indore: West Discom Offers Up To 30% Rebate In Bill Dispute Cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company is going to provide up to 30 per cent rebate on the amount of pre-litigation level civil liability and 100 per cent on the amount of interest at the last Lok Adalat for this year which is going to be held on Saturday.

In cases of litigation level, 20 per cent discount will be given on the amount of civil liability assessed and 100 per cent on the amount of interest. After the prescribed rebate, the remaining bill will have to be paid in one lump sum. In cases of litigation level, a 20 per cent rebate will be given on the number of civil liabilities.

Exemption will be given in case of electricity theft/unauthorised use only if it is done once. If the records show violations more than once, the amount should be deposited in full. A total of 44 courts will function together in an effort to resolve a maximum number of cases in all 15 districts of the Malwa-Nirmar region. West Discom has issued notices to 50 consumers for settlements of cases in Lok Adalat.