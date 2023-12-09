Indore: Demand For Electricity Is Lowest At 4 Am, Highest At 11 Am In City

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The demand for power during this winter remains lowest at 4 am and the highest at 11 am. Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company said that the maximum demand during the 24 hours was 436 MW recorded at 11 am on December 7, while the lowest demand during the 24 hours was 210 MW recorded at 4 am.

The low demand at other times on this day was maximum 229 MW between 1 am to 4 am. After this, the maximum demand was 214 MW at 5 am, 306 MW at 7 am, 398 MW at 9 am, 426 MW at 10 am, 436 MW at 11 am. The demand for power was 367 MW at 3 pm.

There was an increase in demand during the evening. The maximum electricity demand of Indore city was 405 MW at 6 pm on December 7. The demand was recorded at 349 MW at 8 pm, 320 MW at 9 pm, 272 MW at 11 pm and 255 MW at midnight on the same day.

Electricity company officials said that coolers and air conditioners remain switched off at nights during winter and very small number of fans are on, hence the domestic demand remains less.

During winter nights, very few factories remain operational. Besides, business establishments, and private offices also remain closed during this period due to which the demand for power remains minimal.

The reason for the maximum demand at 11 am is the electricity consumption by 1.25 lakh shops, residential units, factories etc.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the demand for power in all 15 cities including Indore under the company is four to five per cent higher in comparison to the same period in December 2022.

Situation in summer

In summer, the maximum demand for power goes up to 600 MW around 4 pm in the city. “It is because of rising temperature which results in more than two lakh air conditioners and other cooling devices working on full blast. During summer when even at 11-12 pm, coolers and air conditioners are used the most, the demand reaches up to 500 MW,” a release issued by West Discom reads.