Indore: Man Consumes Poison Over Property Dispute; Dies, Allege Kin

According to police, the deceased was identified as Nitin Kashyap, a resident of Kumhar Khadi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man died after consuming some poisonous substance at his place in Banganga police station area on Thursday. The exact reason behind his extreme decision is yet unknown as he did not leave any note. The police are investigating the case and taking statements from the family members.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Nitin Kashyap, a resident of Kumhar Khadi. He owned a hardware shop. The family members alleged that he had a dispute with his maternal uncle over property distribution. His uncle was threatening him and due to which he committed suicide. The police began an investigation in the case to know the exact reason behind his extreme step to end his life and sent the body for autopsy.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man died on Thursday after hanging himself at his residence in the Bhanwarkuan police station area The reason behind his extreme decision could not be established as no note was recovered from his place. He hanged himself on November 4 and was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. The police are investigating the case and taking statements from the family members.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Sitaram Jadav, a resident of Bhanwarkuan area. He was a security guard. The police started an investigation in the case and handed over the body to the family members after conducting the post-mortem of the deceased.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

