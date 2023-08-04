Indore: West Discom Engineers Directed To Reduce Transformer Failure Rate

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director AmitTomar on Thursday directed engineers in all 15 districts under the company’s jurisdiction to make every possible effort to reduce transformer failure rate.

“Our assessment regarding electricity demand should be clear, as well as maintenance should be done with quality so that transformers do not fail. Wherever the failure rate of transformers is being reported more, immediate cognizance should be taken there.

A review will be done in this direction next month,” he said in a meeting held to prepare for the Rabi season. The superintending engineers of all 15 districts and officers were present in the meeting held in virtual mode. Tomar said that for the satisfaction of the electricity consumers, according to the rules, uninterrupted supply, error-free bills and timely redressal of complaints should be done very seriously.

“No level of negligence or laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he said. Tomar said that dialogue should be maintained with public representatives, and every joint engineer, assistant engineer and sub-engineer should pay special attention to this.

“In the areas where new works are being done and facilities are being expanded in the interest of the consumers, it should be informed to the public representatives, consumer organisations and resident associations through proper channels,” he said.

Chief general manager Rinkesh Kumar Vaish, director Puneet Dubey, executive director Sanjay Mohase, and others were present in the meeting.