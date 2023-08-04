 Indore: West Discom’s Lab Gets NABL Accreditation For Two Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: West Discom’s Lab Gets NABL Accreditation For Two Years

Indore: West Discom’s Lab Gets NABL Accreditation For Two Years

Due to this lab, the amount and time used to get electrical materials tested in national level labs in other states has been saved.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 01:45 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The testing lab of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has got national-level recognition for the next two years. Managing director AmitTomar said that the Indore-based lab has been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) till July 15, 2025.

Tomar said that getting recognition of a national-level lab is a big achievement in the direction of testing and quality management, and a step towards self reliance.

“Testing of electricity boards of other states, materials of other power companies like conductors, transformers, cables will also be possible in this lab,” he said.

Tomar has congratulated the chief executive officer of the lab RK Negi as well as other employees, officers for this feat. Due to this lab, the amount and time used to get electrical materials tested in national level labs in other states has been saved. At the same time, it is also helping in quality, punctuality, continuous power supply, long duration of equipment/resources.

Read Also
Indore: West Discom MD Asks Staff To Work Towards Consumer Satisfaction
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Divisional Commissioner on ‘Hospital Run’

Indore: Divisional Commissioner on ‘Hospital Run’

Indore: West Discom Engineers Directed To Reduce Transformer Failure Rate

Indore: West Discom Engineers Directed To Reduce Transformer Failure Rate

Indore: West Discom’s Lab Gets NABL Accreditation For Two Years

Indore: West Discom’s Lab Gets NABL Accreditation For Two Years

Indore: Senior Officers From 14 States Complete IIM-I’s Course On Waste Management

Indore: Senior Officers From 14 States Complete IIM-I’s Course On Waste Management

Madhya Pradesh: Grand Samrasta Yagya To Be Held On August 5 In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Grand Samrasta Yagya To Be Held On August 5 In Khargone