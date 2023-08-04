Indore: West Discom’s Lab Gets NABL Accreditation For Two Years

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The testing lab of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has got national-level recognition for the next two years. Managing director AmitTomar said that the Indore-based lab has been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) till July 15, 2025.

Tomar said that getting recognition of a national-level lab is a big achievement in the direction of testing and quality management, and a step towards self reliance.

“Testing of electricity boards of other states, materials of other power companies like conductors, transformers, cables will also be possible in this lab,” he said.

Tomar has congratulated the chief executive officer of the lab RK Negi as well as other employees, officers for this feat. Due to this lab, the amount and time used to get electrical materials tested in national level labs in other states has been saved. At the same time, it is also helping in quality, punctuality, continuous power supply, long duration of equipment/resources.

