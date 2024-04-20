Indore: West Discom Bolsters Cyber Security Measures To Safeguard Data & Supplyline

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company that caters to power needs of 60 lakh consumers, security of sensitive data is paramount. And, the company is taking proactive steps to fortify its defenses against cyber attacks. In line with Central government’s guidelines, the company is intensifying efforts to safeguard critical aspects such as billing, electricity distribution and data management.

Underscoring importance of cyber security, West Discom Managing Director Amit Tomar talked about recent training sessions attended by company officials in New Delhi and Mumbai.

“These sessions equipped them with essential strategies to counter cyber threats effectively,” he said. Energy secretary and company chairman Raghuraj MR further emphasised the importance of bolstering cyber security measures during a recent meeting.

Tomar reiterated company's commitment to adhering strictly to cyber security protocols and implementing recommendations from the training sessions. “Instructions have been issued to key personnel, including Superintending Engineer Sunil Pataudi, to ensure comprehensive implementation of cyber security measures across the organisation,” Tomar said. “With the concerted efforts, we will safeguard our vital data and infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted services to consumers,” he added.