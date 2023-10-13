 Indore: West Discom Appeals To People To Vote
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: West Discom Appeals To People To Vote

Indore: West Discom Appeals To People To Vote

The West Discom website also reads 'Every vote matters.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the instructions of the Election Commission of India, Madhya Pradesh West Region Electricity Distribution Company has appealed to the people to exercise their franchise during the upcoming assembly elections.

The West Discom has made an appeal to the voters through electricity bills sent to 45 lakh consumers in Malwa-Nimar region which falls under its jurisdiction. Besides, voting appeal slogans are also being used in the correspondence of the electricity distribution company so as to create awareness regarding voting.

The West Discom website also reads 'Every vote matters. So, all should caste vote.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the company emphasises its commitment to such awareness initiatives and mentions that their engineers are also reviewing the electricity system at all polling stations.

Read Also
Indore: Two Minor Boys Among Three Held With Six Mobile Phones
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fire In Care CHL Hospital: Admin, Health Officials Wake Up From Slumber, Launch Drive To Ensure Fire...

Fire In Care CHL Hospital: Admin, Health Officials Wake Up From Slumber, Launch Drive To Ensure Fire...

Indore: ‘Defer State Polls By A Week To Enable People To Celebrate Chhath’ 

Indore: ‘Defer State Polls By A Week To Enable People To Celebrate Chhath’ 

Helipads And Airstrips To Be Under Special Watch: Dy EC 

Helipads And Airstrips To Be Under Special Watch: Dy EC 

Indore: 2 Arrested From Guj For Duping Software Engineer Of ₹16.64 Lakh

Indore: 2 Arrested From Guj For Duping Software Engineer Of ₹16.64 Lakh

Indore: West Discom Appeals To People To Vote

Indore: West Discom Appeals To People To Vote