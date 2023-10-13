Indore: West Discom Appeals To People To Vote

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the instructions of the Election Commission of India, Madhya Pradesh West Region Electricity Distribution Company has appealed to the people to exercise their franchise during the upcoming assembly elections.

The West Discom has made an appeal to the voters through electricity bills sent to 45 lakh consumers in Malwa-Nimar region which falls under its jurisdiction. Besides, voting appeal slogans are also being used in the correspondence of the electricity distribution company so as to create awareness regarding voting.

The West Discom website also reads 'Every vote matters. So, all should caste vote.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the company emphasises its commitment to such awareness initiatives and mentions that their engineers are also reviewing the electricity system at all polling stations.

Read Also Indore: Two Minor Boys Among Three Held With Six Mobile Phones

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)