Indore: West Discom All Set To Electrify Lok Sabha Election Booths

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West Discom has made effective preparations for supply of uninterrupted electricity to the polling booths in the Malwa-Nimar region in keeping with the order of the Election Commission of India. The company has instructed the chief engineers of the region to review the booths in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

Two thousand employees including about 520 engineers of the company will handle this system. There are about 8,500 booths in the company area. West Discom’s Amit Tomar said that for the distribution of electricity at the booths, the superintending engineers of all 15 districts, including the chief engineers of Indore and Ujjain, and executive engineers of 55 divisions will make complete arrangements for the booths in their area.

Along with this, 450 assistant engineers and junior engineers posted at the zone and distribution centres will also review the electricity system of the booths. If there is no permanent electricity connection at any remote booth, then a temporary connection will be provided there.

Tomar said that all 15 superintending engineers and 55 executive engineers have been instructed to maintain constant coordination with the concerned district election officer and returning officers so that arrangements can be ensured at the booths as per the orders of the Election Commission of India. Apart from 520 engineers, about 1,500 other employees, linemen, testing assistants, supervisors and other teams will also provide services.