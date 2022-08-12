Indore: Welcome rain relief on Raksha Bandhan day

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The break in rainfall for a day on Thursday gave relief to the citizens and gave them a chance to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with enthusiasm.

The temperature rose by 2 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours. The sun too shone for a few minutes and provided relief to the residents who were praying for the downpour to stop.

The regional meteorological department officials have forecast heavy rainfall in the city till Friday noon.

The temperature, which had dropped below 23 degrees Celsius during the continuous spell of rain, again crossed the 25-degree-Celsius mark on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the city’s total rainfall reached 811.7 mm (31.95 inches), which is about six inches less than the average rainfall in the district. The break in rain increased the humidity level. The humidity on Thursday morning was 92 per cent and in the evening it was 82 per cent.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through the centre of well marked low pressure area over Saurashtra and adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea, Ahmedabad, Rajgarh, Satna, Daltonganj, Purulia, Diamond Harbour and thence Southeastwards to North Bay of Bengal. The off-shore trough at mean sea level from well marked low pressure area over Saurashtra and adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea to Kerala coast persists,” Met officials said, adding, “Under influence of these conditions, chances of heavy rain are likely till Friday after which a break could be seen till August 15.”

The maximum temperature on Thursday was 25.1 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees Celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature at 22.6 degrees Celsius was normal.