Indore: Youth killed, friend hurt in road accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was killed, while his friend was critically injured, in a road accident on Super Corridor on Thursday morning. He was returning to his uncle’s house from a hospital when the accident happened.

According to the Gandhinagar police, the deceased has been identified as Mukam Jamele, 18, a resident of Gandhwani in Dhar district. He had been staying at his uncle’s house in the city for a few years and used to work at his uncle’s shop. On Wednesday, he and his friend went to meet another friend who had been admitted to a hospital. He stayed somewhere in the night and was returning home with his friend on a bike when they were hit by a car near the Palakhedi Chowraha around 8.30 am on Thursday.

His friend, Chan Singh, is undergoing treatment in a hospital and the police are trying to take down his statement to know the circumstances under which the accident happened. The police are searching for the driver of the car which hit them.

Mukam’s sister was supposed to tie a rakhi on him on Thursday.

