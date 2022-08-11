Indore: CM to inaugurate Bengali Square Flyover today

Collector Manish Singh and other leaders inspecting the Bengali Square Flyover |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Finally, the wait is over. The long-awaited and much delayed Bengali Square Flyover made by the PWD will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday.

The flyover is expected to ease traffic flow in the busy crossing.

On Thursday, collector Manish Singh inspected the flyover with PWD officials and gave some last minute instructions.

The flyover had been completed by June, but model code of conduct due to civic elections prevented CM Chouhan from inaugurating it.

CM Chouhan is coming to city on Friday to take part in the Tiranga Yatra from Rajmohalla to Rajwada, and he will inaugurate the flyover after the Tiranga Yatra, according to the official programme.

Recently, in July the people started using the flyover even though it wasn’t formally inaugurated. When the PWD officials came to know of it, they blocked the roads leading to the flyover.

The construction of the flyover started in April 2019, but got delayed due to lockdown and then there were some issues with the design of the flyover. The matter was taken to court by some people who objected to the design, but it was disposed. Meanwhile, experts of IIT Mumbai were asked to inspect the design and they supported PWD’s stand.

Later, work was stalled over shifting of Madhav Rao Scindia’s statue at the Bengali Square crossing. It was shifted to the service road, 20 metres away.

BENGALI SQUARE FLYOVER

Project Started: April 2019

Deadline: September 2020

Delay: 1 year 9 months (including lockdown period)

Completed: June 2022

Length: 557-metres

Budget: Rs 29.47 crore

Height: 7.7 meters

Width: 27-meters

Agency: Public Works Department