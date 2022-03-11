Indore: Webinar on ‘Juvenile Glaucoma’ organises in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An interactive webinar on Juvenile Glaucoma was organised in the city on Friday. An ophthalmologist, Dr Amit Solanki addressed parents and students in the webinar.

He explained about the Juvenile Glaucoma, how it can be detected and corrected on time to save a child’s sight. The webinar was organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society.

Founder of the society, Deepak Sharma said, “We work with underprivileged children in slums and privileged childrens in schools. We often come across kids who complain about vision problems.”

He further said that the number of children wasn’t high, but a few kids do end up with diseases like glaucoma, which could cause vision loss if not detected on time.

Dr Solanki said, “Juvenile glaucoma affects teenagers or young adults. It has symptoms which are very similar to adult glaucoma. Juvenile Glaucoma is considered more visually threatening because IOP levels tend to be higher.”

He further says that as the disease onset is early in life, there is a need to preserve the optic nerve for a much longer period of time.

Signs of Childhood Glaucoma

Unusually large eyes

Excessive tearing

Cloudy eyes

Light sensitivity

Severe pain in eyes and head

Nausea and vomiting

Redness of eyes or loss of vision

Visibility of coloured rings around eyeball

Some causes and risk factors

People who had an eye injury or surgery are at a higher risk of glaucoma.

Children who wear high correction glasses.

Consumption of steroids for a long time.

If a person in the family had glaucoma, then others have 10 times more risk of causing glaucoma as it often runs in genes.

