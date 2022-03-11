Indore: Rau Govt college keeps fingers crossed as NAAC exit meeting today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government College at Rau, which is undergoing assessment by a three-member team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), is having its fingers crossed and praying for good grades from the national agency.

“We are hopeful of getting at least Grade A accreditation from NAAC,” said principal Sudha Silawat.

The visiting team was given a red carpet welcome on Thursday. The team members visited different departments of the college and saw their presentations.

The college is undergoing assessment by NAAC for the first time.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain, Mhow University vice chancellor Prof DK Sharma and around principals of a dozen colleges had also reached Rau college to narrate about its academic and administrative performance before the NAAC team members.

Indore division additional director (higher education) Prof Suresh Silawat said that the visiting team members appreciated the infrastructure and facilities at the college.

The team will hold an exit meeting with college teachers on Friday and share its assessment. The tentative score will also be shared by the team members with the college principal.

ALSO READ Indore: Health department shifts its focus to routine immunisation

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:06 AM IST