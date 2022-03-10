Indore: Health department shifts its focus to routine immunisation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the decreasing number of Covid-19 cases, the district health department has conducted a training session for its staff to boost regular immunisation in the city. The department will also decrease the number of Covid vaccination centres across the district due to the decreasing number of Covid cases and footfall of people at these centres.

Over 100 ANMs were trained by the department in the past couple of days for immunising pregnant women and children under the routine immunisation programme.

According to district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta, “As the number of Covid-19 cases has decreased, the number of people coming for their Covid vaccine has also decreased. Now, we’ve shifted our focus again on routine immunisation of pregnant women and kids. Most of our staff were working for Covid vaccination and, now, we will shift them for routine immunisation.” He added that they would decrease the number of Covid vaccination centres and the vaccine will be available only in government health centres. “We’ve shifted 100 newly appointed ANMs for routine immunisation to various health centres,” Dr Gupta added.

Slow pace of vax continues, only 1.5K people vaccinated

The slow pace of vaccination continued in the city as only 1,576 people were vaccinated throughout the day. Moreover, not many people are coming for taking the precautionary dose. About 247 people took the precautionary dose, while only 550 teenagers of ages between 15 and 17 years could be vaccinated.

The health department has set up over 100 vaccination sites and is targeting over 5,000 people for vaccination, but they could vaccinate only about 30 per cent of the target.

Neither frontline workers nor healthcare workers and people above the age of 60 years showed any enthusiasm to take the dose, which also surprised the health department officials.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:24 PM IST