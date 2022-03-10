Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls cabinet meeting following election results

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As election results suggested BJP's landslide victory particularly in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and its leading position in two other states which went to polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan called a meeting of his cabinet in his office on the state assembly premises.

Several ministers were seen rushing to the CM office to attend the hurriedly called meeting immediately after the lunch break during the state assembly's ongoing budget session on Thursday.

The meeting is going on and reportedly CM and his ministerial colleagues thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP nadda over the party's mammoth victory particularly in UP and Uttrakhand.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:14 PM IST