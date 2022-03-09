Bhopal: Women’s rifle shooting final trials held in Madhya Pradesh capital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Rifle Association of India is organising a selection trial for rifle and pistol shooters at shooting academy in Goregaon in Barkheda area in Bhopal district, said the academy on Wednesday.

The trials began on Tuesday and will conclude on March 30. The candidates should have played at least the nationals to qualify for the trials, added the academy.

Trials for 10-metre rifle in women’s category were held on Wednesday morning. The trials for the same will continue on Thursday as well. The final trials of 10-metre rifle shooting in women, women junior and women youth categories will be held under first sequence at 5 pm.

The selected players will represent India at the international championships. The trials are being conducted for the first time in India as per the new regulations of International Shooting Sports Federation.

