Indore Weather: Waning Effect Of WD Gives Relief From Rising Temperature |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather accompanied by winds offered residents much-needed relief from the scorching heat on Wednesday as the temperature decreased by four degrees Celsius as compared to the temperature recorded on Tuesday.

Moreover, the weathermen forecast relief for the people on Thursday too, thanks to the waning effect of the western disturbance.

“The western disturbances as a trough in lower tropospheric westerlies run to the north and an induced cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these systems, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh on February 22,” officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said.

Due to the cloudy weather, the night temperature remained high. Winds blew at a speed of 27 kilometres per hour in the city.

The meteorologist said that the change in the weather is temporary and the night temperature might increase due to the cloudy weather. The weather will remain the same for one more day after which moisture incursion will deplete and temperatures will rise.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 16.7 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius above normal.