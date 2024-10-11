Indore Weather Updates: Rains Lash City For Second Consecutive Day | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather and light showers in many parts of the city has turned the weather pleasant and gave the residents a much-needed relief following a hot day. The drizzling in many parts coupled with a cool breeze kept the day temperature below normal. The breeze in the evening brought people out of their homes, thronging the street food hubs.

The regional meteorological department has forecast chances of light rain with thunder for the next couple of days. The day started with puffy clouds in the sky but it turned dark in the evening and light showers took place. The meteorologists attributed the rain to local cloud formations caused by heat and moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea.

Read Also Navratri 2024: 10 Best Pure Veg Restaurants In Indore

According to them, a low-pressure system has developed over the south eastern Arabian Sea, pulling moisture toward the region and creating ideal conditions for scattered rainfall. The weatherman also expected a drop in maximum temperature by 1-2 degrees Celsius for the next two days.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature rose to 22.8 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees above normal. Humidity on Thursday was recorded at 75 per cent in the morning and 84 per cent in the evening.