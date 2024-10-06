Navratri 2024: 10 Best Pure Veg Restaurants In Indore

By: Kajal Kumari | October 06, 2024
Festive season calls for a sumptuous meal? Isn't it? A lot of people opt for vegetarian meals during Navratri. Here are some pure veg restaurants you can try!
1. Shreemaya Celebrations: Who doesn't know about Shreemaya and its comforting atmosphere and services? There are 6 Shreemaya outlets in this city. You can go to the nearest to you!
2. The Cozmo Kitchen: It's known for a varirty of cuisine including North Indian, Chinese, Sandwich, Italian and many more. You might like the ambience here!
3. The Ashoka Hotel and Multi-Cuisine Restaurant: How about exploring the reastaurant's decor yourself?
4. Golden Aura Hotel - Located in Indore;s Vijay Nagar area, this beautiful dining space offers delicious food.
5. The Monroe: It's a rooftop casual dining restaurant in New Palasia. Must try: Paneer Punjabi and Sizzler.
6. Coriander Leaf Pure Veg Restaurant: This place in Geeta Bhawan area, offers Kathiyawadi, Gujarati, North Indian and some amazing Desserts.
7. Cream Centre: This can be the best place if you want a peaceful and wholesome dining in an outdoor seating.
8. Kabelo Veg Barbecues: The place looks happening, right? And the idea of having yummy barbecue under the sky too, isn't it?
9. Sheraton Grand Palace: Well, one of the most pricy ones in Indore, where you might have palnned to eat numerous times, but then cancelled the plan! But may be this is your sign!
10. Gurukripa Restaurant: The most comforting place for all. If you don't want to experiment much and feel like going to a familiar place, this is your spot this time!
So, which restaurant are you going to hit this time?