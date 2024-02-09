Indore Weather Updates: NE Winds Bring Back Chill In City, Temperature Drops By 7 Degrees Celsius In 3 Days | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The north-easterly winds brought back chilly conditions in the city as both day and night temperatures took a nosedive on Thursday. The day temperature dropped by four degrees Celsius in 24 hours and decreased by seven degrees Celsius in three days.

The night temperature which was hovering over 16 degrees Celsius on Monday had also dropped by four degrees Celsius in two days to 12 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, the drop in temperature is due to a change in wind pattern as the winds started blowing from north-easterly direction.

Moreover, officials of the Meteorological Department said that the fluctuation in weather conditions would continue for a couple of days and the day temperature would decrease by 1-2 degrees Celsius more for the next two days.

“The sky remained clear and the winds were blowing with a speed of about 12 kilometres per hour bringing the nip in the air back,” the Met officials added.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees below normal. However, the night temperature remained above normal by one degree and was recorded at 12.1 degrees Celsius.

“Under the influence of a trough/cyclonic circulation over central parts of the country; isolated to scattered light rainfall activity is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh between Feb 10 and 14. The day temperature will continue to fluctuate as it may decrease for two days but will increase again while the night temperature will remain above the normal temperature,” the Met Department officials said.