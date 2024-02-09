Indore: Holkar College Deserves To Be A Science University, Kalam Had Said |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “As I walked through the sprawling campus of Holkar College, I felt that this institute deserves to be a Science University."

Former President APJ Abdul Kalam expressed this compelling sentiment during his visit to the Government Holkar Science College for an event in 2012. During his address at the event, Kalam had not only praised the academic standards of the institute but also noted that they were on par with those of a university.

Fast forward to a recent achievement, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) bestowed Grade A++ accreditation upon Government Holkar Science College, sparking exuberant celebrations on the 130-year-old college campus on Thursday. Faculty members and students jubilantly lit fireworks and danced to the beats of drums in acknowledgement of this prestigious recognition.

The accolade drew a multitude of academics from across the city who flocked to Holkar College to extend their greetings to principal prof Suresh Silawat and his dedicated team. Silawat himself received a grand reception from students, who adorned him with garlands and showered rose petals as he arrived on the college campus. The Internal Quality Assurance Cell conveyed a remarkable achievement to the principal that Holkar College received an impressive score of 3.64 out of 4 from NAAC, a feat unparalleled by any other college in the state.

This leading science college of the state has seen 41 principals in more than 130 years of its history. Among them, some notable figures were Ram Shrivastava, Narendra Dhakad and SL Garg who had played significant roles in elevating the college's standards during their respective tenures. However, Silawat's impact has been groundbreaking.

In just three years, Silawat along with his trusted RC Dixit and Prof Sanjay Vyas spearheaded a series of initiatives that not only increased existing facilities but also brought about expansive growth. His vision materialised in the construction of five substantial academic blocks, the establishment of a canteen, the creation of 10 cutting-edge laboratories, and the initiation of four new courses. Above all, the number of seats in the college doubled in the last three years.

Full marks in two out of seven criterions

NAAC tests standards of educational institutions on seven criteria including Circular Aspects; Teaching-learning and Evaluation; Research, Innovations and Extension; Infrastructure and Learning Resources; Student Support and Progression; Governance, Leadership and Management; and Institutional Values and Best Practices. The college got 4 out of 4 in Circular Aspects and Institutional Values and Best Practices parameters whereas it scored 3.9 in Infrastructure and Learning Resources. The lowest score of the college was in Research, Innovations and Extension criterion wherein it got 3.34 marks.

College happy but not satisfied; to go for appeal

College vice principal JD Gupta and IQAC coordinator Nagesh Dangwakar said that they are very happy that they got Grade A++ accreditation from NAAC but are not satisfied. “We were under-marked in some parameters. Our score should have been 3.71 out of 4. But we were handed out a 3.64 score, a total of .7 less than what we anticipated. We are going to make an appeal for review of our score,” the duo stated. They stated that if they get 3.71 score, their college would be among the top-5 colleges in the country to have Grade A++ accreditation with above 3.70 score.

Elated with Holkar College’s performance: VC

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya vice-chancellor prof Renu Jain said that she is very happy with the news of Holkar College getting Grade A++ accreditation from NAAC. “If any college under the wings of DAVV will shine bright, it will obviously have a positive impact on us. We will also go for accreditation this year,” she said.

Science varsity proposal did not get nod: Garg

After Kalaml’s statement, retired principal SL Garg said, he had put a proposal before the State Government for upgrading Holkar College as a Science University but it did not get a nod. “I was the principal of Holkar College when Kalam stated that Holkar College deserved to be a science university. Following his statement, I had forwarded the proposal to the government but it failed to get the nod,” he added.