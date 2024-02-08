MP: Education Department's Apathy Forces Kids To Wear Poor Quality Uniforms | FP Photo

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Schoolchildren across blocks are forced to wear sub-standard uniforms due to the education department's apathy. Under the guise of the Rural Livelihood Mission, suppliers in collaboration with officials delivered inferior quality uniforms to students. As the new year unfolds, familiar concerns resurfaced regarding the quality of the uniform.

Last year too, sub-standard uniforms without proper measurements were distributed, leading to widespread dissatisfaction and complaints. This year 2024-25, the amount of, for two sets of uniforms per student, amounting to Rs 600 (Rs 300 each) has been deposited in the account of the groups. When Free Press contacted District Livelihood Mission member Mukesh Shinde, he claimed no interference in uniform distribution.

He said that the RLM groups distribute the dresses after getting the verification certificate. He, however, kept mum on being asked about poor quality of the uniforms, which failed to withstand even a year, leaving students without adequate attire for school. When asked to show the list of groups which stitch clothes for students, he refused to do so.

Sources revealed that political pressure is once again influencing the procurement process with suppliers stepping up to inundate schools with substandard dresses from the wholesale market. According to the parents, despite government promises of welfare, children continue to suffer due to departmental negligence and supplier malpractice.

When contacted NRLM district manager Shriram Dudve, he said that the uniforms for the year 2023-24 are being distributed by the group involved in uniform-making.

Regarding the quality of the clothes, the groups purchase them after getting the clothes verified as per their measurements from a registered organisation of the Government of India, and there is a provision for the groups to make dresses after stitching them and distributing them in the schools. This is monitored by the NRLM HOD. If there is a complaint regarding the quality of the dress and the fabric, then the group will be held responsible.